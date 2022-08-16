Feds Fight To Keep Lone Conviction In ADI Trade Secret Case

By Elliot Weld (August 16, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors argued to preserve a former Analog Devices Inc. engineer's lone-count conviction in a case alleging he stole the prototype design of the company's microchip and used it to start a competitor, according to a motion filed Monday. Haoyang Yu was initially charged with a longer list of crimes in 2019, but was convicted in May by a jury on just one of the 11 counts: stealing the design layout and computer file for the HMC1022A microchip from ADI. Yu filed a motion in June requesting dismissal of that conviction, arguing he had the design for an unreleased prototype but not...

