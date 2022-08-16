SEC Says Gordon Gekko Code Used In Equifax Trade Scheme

By Al Barbarino (August 16, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued three Illinoisans for alleged insider trading tied to the 2017 Equifax Inc. data breach, claiming that one of them used code words spoken by fictional character Gordon Gekko in the 1987 movie "Wall Street" to help conceal the plot. Jerrold Palmer and Lawrence Palmer took part in the insider trading scheme after Ann Dishinger, a finance manager for a public relations firm that Equifax hired at the time and Lawrence Palmer's "significant other," tipped him off about the breach, according to Monday's complaint. The Palmers and Dishinger are all named as defendants. Dishinger's tip...

