Ex-US Atty Joins FTI Consulting's Cybersecurity Practice

By James Mills (August 19, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Financial consulting firm FTI Consulting has added a former U.S. Attorney as a director in its cybersecurity practice in Los Angeles. Tracy Wilkison, who spent 22 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, including the past 1½ years as acting U.S. attorney and then U.S. attorney, will join FTI Consulting as a senior managing director in its cybersecurity practice on Sept. 12. She will advise clients on cybersecurity issues including litigation, cyber readiness and incidence preparedness as well as compliance and regulatory challenges. At the U.S. attorney's office, Wilkison prosecuted cases arising from computer hacking, internet...

