Sandy Hook Families In Dark About Medical Data Disclosure

By Christine DeRosa (August 17, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Two weeks after it became clear that attorneys representing right-wing conspiracy theorist and Infowars website owner Alex Jones accidentally sent medical records to unauthorized parties, attorneys for the Sandy Hook plaintiffs still do not know what was released. On Wednesday, attorney Norm Pattis of Pattis & Smith LLC appeared before Judge Barbara N. Bellis of the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Waterbury for an evidentiary hearing. He faces possible disciplinary action for sharing confidential records with unauthorized parties. Pattis is representing Jones and his company Free Speech Systems LLC in an upcoming trial in Connecticut in defamation cases brought...

