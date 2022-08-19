Windstream's Ex-GC, Uniti Defeat Spinoff Fraud Suit Appeal

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 19, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has upheld the dismissal of a securities fraud suit accusing telecom company Windstream's former general counsel and its spinoff, Uniti Holdings Inc., of making misleading and fraudulent statements to encourage investment in the spinoff, reasoning that the plaintiff has not demonstrated that the defendants made actionable omissions or misrepresentations under Alabama law, which governs in the case. A three-judge panel on Wednesday upheld the district court's ruling that the defendants had no duty to disclose the risk of legal action—which they did not foresee, but which ultimately resulted in a $310 million judgment against Windstream—that could affect Uniti's...

