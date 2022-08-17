Bloomberg News Site Shares Data With Facebook, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (August 17, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Bloomberg was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in New York federal court by a Facebook user who claimed the news company illicitly gathered and shared its subscribers' personal information and video viewing activities with Facebook without their permission, in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. In a 21-page complaint, Bloomberg.com subscriber and Facebook user Justin Graham of Orlando, Florida, alleged that the New York-based news media company violated the VPPA by collecting and disclosing with Facebook its subscribers' personally identifiable information —including a record of every video clip, title, and hyperlink they view on the site — without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS