Tort Report: Tyson Wants High Court Review; 'Rust' Update

By Y. Peter Kang (August 18, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods' request for the U.S. Supreme Court to review COVID-19 death suits and an update on the "Rust" shooting investigation lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Tyson Asks Justices to Review COVID Death Cases Tyson Foods has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep in federal court twin coronavirus-related wrongful death suits, arguing that because the company was operating under the direction of the federal government the cases should be heard in federal court. The food processing giant lodged a petition for writ of certiorari on...

