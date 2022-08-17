Firefighter Denies Showing Bryant Crash Pics As 'Party Trick'

By Craig Clough (August 17, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County firefighter denied Wednesday that he allowed several civilians at an awards ceremony to view photos of remains from a deadly helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, telling a California federal jury that the wife of a Los Angeles city firefighter must be mistaken about the incident. Capt. Tony Imbrenda, who is a public information officer with the LA County Fire Department, testified during the second week of a trial focused on lawsuits brought against LA County and its first responder agencies by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and the family of two others who died in the crash....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS