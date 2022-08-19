Meta Wants More Overseas Rivals' Docs In FTC Case

By Bryan Koenig (August 18, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Meta asked a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday for more help seeking information from the overseas parent companies of its purported social media and messaging rivals, this time arguing that Tokyo-based Rakuten Group Inc. and Line Corp. have information important to rebutting Federal Trade Commission assertions of Meta's market dominance. To counter FTC allegations of a monopoly over "personal social networking services," Facebook's parent company needs to show it faces steep competition. After already seeking information from companies like TikTok, Twitter Inc. and Snap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. further expanded the net Wednesday in its search for information to Rakuten and Line,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS