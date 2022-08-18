Update: Meta Withdraws Bid for Overseas Rivals' Docs In FTC Case

By Bryan Koenig (August 18, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Just a day after making its request, Meta on Thursday summarily withdrew its bid for more help seeking information from the overseas parent companies of purported social media and messaging rivals as the Facebook successor battles Federal Trade Commission allegations of market dominance in D.C. federal court. Meta's one sentence notice of withdrawal, without prejudice and thus with the possibility of refiling, offered no explanation for why it's no longer seeking help subpoenaing Tokyo-based Rakuten Group Inc. and Line Corp. To counter FTC allegations of a monopoly over "personal social networking services," Facebook's parent company needs to show it faces steep competition....

