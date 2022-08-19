DHS Sued For Withholding Social Media Monitoring Records

By Rae Ann Varona (August 19, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The nonprofit Brennan Center lodged a lawsuit Thursday against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement division under the Freedom of Information Act, saying in its complaint that it had tried to obtain records related to private-sector third-party monitoring services but said its request was shut down. With social media's unregulated potential to expose sensitive personal information including users' religion, political views, health, sexuality and personal associations, gaining insight into the government's monitoring efforts is vital for oversight, according to the Brennan Center For Justice at New York University School of Law. "The records regarding the...

