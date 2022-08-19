Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alsup Calls Honda-Defect Case Stall 'Intolerable'

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 18, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday blasted counsel on both sides over troubles identifying some class members for notification purposes in a certified class action against Honda over certain 2012-2015 vehicles with defective valve timing control devices, calling the issue another "intolerable" case delay and a "nightmare."

At the start of Thursday's hearing, the parties informed the federal judge that their plan for distributing notices to the class members in California and Illinois had hit a roadblock because Honda said it couldn't identify former owners who sold or traded their vehicles to a dealer, among other issues.

"This is intolerable...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

