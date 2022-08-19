9th Circ. Enforces Award In Pacific Bandwidth Fight

By Caroline Simson (August 18, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday enforced an arbitral award denying a satellite bandwidth provider's claim seeking millions of dollars in allegedly unpaid invoices, saying the arbitrator didn't disregard the law when he determined an underlying contract barred the claim. The circuit court rejected Hawaii Pacific Teleport LP's argument that the arbitrator had acted irrationally, saying he reached his decision after considering the contract as a whole, the applicable law and the complete record of the case. The panel instead affirmed the lower court ruling from Chief U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright enforcing the award. The dispute involved a U.S. military...

