Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Enforces Award In Pacific Bandwidth Fight

By Caroline Simson (August 18, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday enforced an arbitral award denying a satellite bandwidth provider's claim seeking millions of dollars in allegedly unpaid invoices, saying the arbitrator didn't disregard the law when he determined an underlying contract barred the claim.

The circuit court rejected Hawaii Pacific Teleport LP's argument that the arbitrator had acted irrationally, saying he reached his decision after considering the contract as a whole, the applicable law and the complete record of the case.

The panel instead affirmed the lower court ruling from Chief U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright enforcing the award. The dispute involved a U.S. military...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!