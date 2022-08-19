'Wildest Imagination' Didn't Predict Kobe Crash Pics, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 18, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant told a California federal jury Thursday that he expected official photos of the victims to be taken by authorities but not in his "wildest imagination" did that include first responders taking cellphone pics and sharing them. Christopher Chester testified on the seventh day of the trial focused on lawsuits brought by him and Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, accusing Los Angeles County and its first responder agencies of violating their 14th Amendment privacy rights when unauthorized pictures were taken of the victims and inappropriately shared. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS