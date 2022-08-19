VLSI Patent Challenger Denies Abuse Claims In PTAB Row

By Britain Eakin (August 19, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A company accused of abusing the inter partes review system has fired back at the allegations, saying it hasn't harassed or extorted VLSI Technology LLC while attempting to invalidate one of two patents at the heart of VLSI's $2 billion infringement verdict against Intel Corp. OpenSky Industries LLC — which was formed shortly after VLSI won one of the largest jury verdicts ever — denied explosive allegations from VLSI that it filed the IPR just to induce a hefty settlement. OpenSky also denied allegations that it offered to tank the IPR by refusing to pay its expert for deposition testimony....

