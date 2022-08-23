French App Developers Ask To Join Apple Calif. Antitrust Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (August 22, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- French app developers have asked a California federal court to add their case to an ongoing $10 billion antitrust litigation against Apple by a proposed class of consumers accusing the tech giant of charging developers supracompetitive fees to sell their apps on Apple's platform. Société du Figaro SAS, L'Équipe 24/24 SAS and Le Geste argued in a request to the court on Friday that their suit shares similar characteristics — including claims of overpayment, accusations of antitrust law violations and near-identical transactions — and should be added to the larger antitrust case, In re: Apple iPhone Antitrust Litigation, to save judicial effort...

