USCIS Says Congress Wanted 'Makeover' Of EB-5 Program

By Nate Beck (August 19, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told a California federal court it was following Congress' intent to reform the EB-5 visa program when it told regional centers managing money from foreign investors seeking a green card that they need to be reauthorized to stay in business.

The agency, in a motion for summary judgment filed Thursday, argued that Congress wanted to purge the existing EB-5 regional center program and establish a new and improved program when it passed the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 as part of an appropriations bill in March. The motion comes as the agency is negotiating...

