Investors Seek Cert. In Bankrupt Mall Co. Stock Drop Suit

By Matthew Santoni (August 19, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Investors in shopping mall company CBL & Associates Properties Inc. asked a Tennessee federal court to certify them as a class for a lawsuit over whether they were harmed when the company was allegedly slow to disclose a $90 million settlement with tenants over their electricity bills. The investors said they had satisfied the requirements for certifying a class of all who purchased CBL common stock or certain classes of preferred stocks and notes between July 2014 and March 2019, and asked the court to name Pomerantz LLP and Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP as co-lead counsel for the estimated class...

