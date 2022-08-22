11th Circ. Grounds Woman's Delta In-Flight Injury Suit

By David Minsky (August 22, 2022, 11:58 AM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel upheld a judgment against a Delray Beach, Florida, woman who sued Delta Air Lines over injuries sustained from a hard airplane landing in North Carolina, finding that she failed to provide testimony from a medical expert. In its "careful consideration," a three-judge panel said in an opinion Friday that the Southern District of Florida was correct in issuing the summary judgment in favor of Delta because Henrietta Philipps didn't provide medical testimony disputing the airline's medical expert, who testified that her spinal injuries were related to a fracture consistent with osteoporosis. The appellate court referred to Delta's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS