Hagens Berman Nabs $5.3M In Fees Over Sasol Investor Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 19, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who represented investors in South African energy and chemical company Sasol Ltd. will get nearly $5.3 million for their work on the case after brokering a $24 million settlement deal with the company to end claims it hid risks taken as it built a facility in Louisiana. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan said the investors' Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP legal team could have 22% of the settlement fund and nearly $432,000 to cover their litigation expenses. Together, the attorney fee and the reimbursement sum total over $5.7 million. "Lead counsel conducted the litigation and...

