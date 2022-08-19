Vanessa Bryant Tells Jury She Feels Betrayed By Crash Pics

By Craig Clough (August 19, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Vanessa Bryant fought through sobs Friday while telling a California federal jury she feels betrayed by Los Angeles County first responders who shared photos of the remains of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter following a helicopter crash, saying she filed her lawsuit to get answers about how it happened. Bryant took the stand on the eighth day of a trial focused on suits by her and the family of two other crash victims alleging that Los Angeles County violated their 14th Amendment privacy rights by inappropriately sharing cellphone pictures of human remains from the crash site. Bryant spent several hours testifying...

