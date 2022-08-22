Amazon Trims But Can't Escape Military Leave Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Amazon cannot dodge a former employee's paid military leave suit, axing two relief claims but saying the reservist supported her claim that the online retail giant treated military leave differently from other paid leaves. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis denied Amazon's bid to dismiss Caonaissa Won's proposed class action, saying the reservist made a plausible comparison between jury duty and military leave because, in both cases, employees don't know when they will be out of work. However, Judge Garaufis axed two defendants from the suit, saying Won didn't show that they had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS