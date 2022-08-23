Lyft Shareholders Slam Proposed $25M Deal As 'Deficient'

By Hailey Konnath (August 22, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A pair of pension funds on Friday asked a California federal court for permission to intervene in multidistrict litigation over claims that Lyft concealed sexual assault allegations against drivers, arguing that a proposed $25 million settlement is deficient and "deeply flawed for many reasons." Palm Bay Police & Firefighters' Pension Fund and Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters' Pension Fund said they're members of the proposed settlement class as well as the lead plaintiffs in related litigation playing out in state court. In a motion to intervene, they argued that the proposed settlement amount in the federal case is a "small fraction" of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS