Big Oil Cos. Ink Deals With Nigeria Over Nixed Awards

By Caroline Simson (August 22, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Six weeks after the Second Circuit declined to enforce an annulled $2.7 billion arbitral award against Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., several Big Oil companies said they've inked deals with the state-owned company to resolve that and a similar dispute that led to a since-nixed $1.14 billion arbitral award. Subsidiaries of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron — as well as a subsidiary of the Norwegian majority state-owned energy company Equinor — told a New York federal court in two separate letters submitted in their respective enforcement cases that they've agreed to end their yearslong feud with NNPC following disputes stemming from...

