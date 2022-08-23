$92M TikTok Biometric Deal Gets Ill. Court's Final Blessing

By Celeste Bott (August 22, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his final sign-off Monday to a $92 million biometric privacy settlement between social media platform TikTok and a class of users who accused the company of misusing their biometric data. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee concluded in a final judgment order that the deal was fair and reasonable given the strength of the case, the risks and expense of continued litigation, the stage of proceedings and the reaction to the settlement by class members. Class counsel told the judge during a fairness hearing in May over the settlement and motions for attorney fees in Chicago...

