Army Corps Reaches Deal To Restore Ga. Mine Water Findings

By Daniel Wilson (August 23, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to reinstate Clean Water Act determinations for a Georgia mining project to resolve a lawsuit alleging the decisions were unlawfully rescinded based on political opposition to the mine. The Corps reached an out-of-court settlement with Twin Pines Minerals LLC to resolve the case filed in Georgia federal court in June, stemming from the Saunders Demonstration Mine project in Charlton County, Georgia, Twin Pines said in a notice of voluntary dismissal on Monday. According to a copy of the settlement agreement provided to Law360 by the litigation parties, the Corps has agreed to rescind a...

