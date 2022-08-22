Meta Inks $37.5M Deal Resolving Tracking Tech Claims

By Lauren Berg (August 22, 2022, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A group of social media users asked a California federal judge Monday to sign off on a $37.5 million settlement resolving claims that Meta Platforms' Facebook violated users' privacy with its tracking technology. The proposed settlement would resolve users' claims that Meta violated its own privacy policy when it collected, stored and monetized the users' location data for targeted advertising on Facebook, even after they turned off location services on their mobile devices. The $37.5 million fund will be distributed on a pro rata basis to settlement class members, identified as all people in the U.S. who used Facebook between Jan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS