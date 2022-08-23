Albright Kicks Patent Suits Against Apple, Google To Calif.

By Jasmin Jackson (August 23, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has granted bids by Apple and Google to transfer separate patent suits lodged against them in Texas to California, finding that Apple can more easily access evidence in the Golden State and that Google's motion wasn't promptly challenged. The Western District of Texas judge said in one Monday order that the Northern District of California would be a better forum for Apple Inc. to fight a patent owner's claims that it infringed camera technology. Judge Albright also on Monday agreed to ship a different patent owner's suit accusing Google LLC of infringing navigation technology to the...

