FTC's Broad Privacy Rulemaking Faces Bumpy Path Forward

By Allison Grande (September 1, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has kicked off a yearslong effort to craft privacy and data security rules that could upend how companies use and disclose consumer data, but the breadth of the undertaking and looming legal challenges will likely make the process an uphill climb, experts say. The commission in August put out the call for feedback on 95 questions that will guide its efforts to set limits on the business of collecting, analyzing and profiting from consumers' data — a practice the agency has termed "commercial surveillance" — and to crack down on lax data security practices. "This appears to mark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS