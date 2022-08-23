Real Estate Rumors: Larry Ellison, MedRite, Apple

By Andrew McIntyre (August 23, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. executive chairman Larry Ellison is personally vetting plans for a potential $1.35 billion project in Nashville, the Nashville Business Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The journal said Ellison is "scrutinizing" plans for a potential $1.35 billion tech campus project that could include 1.2 million square feet of office space. Restaurant Little Italy and MedRite Urgent Care have each signed 10-year lease deals for space on Fifth Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The parties are taking 1,046 and 2,300 square feet, respectively, at 437 Fifth Ave., which is owned by...

