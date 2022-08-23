Peloton Says It Told Investors Exactly What To Expect

By Elaine Briseño (August 23, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Peloton has asked a New York federal judge to throw out a class action that accuses the company of intentionally misleading investors, saying it told investors exactly what to expect each quarter and adjusted both expectations and guidance when demand for its product showed signs of slowing. Monday's motion, among other arguments, claims the plaintiffs have no case because the statements being challenged were true. Investors are accusing the company of violating federal securities law, claiming in the suit that they were misled to believe the skyrocketing success of the company in 2020 and 2021 was unrelated to the pandemic and...

