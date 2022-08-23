Webuild Says $54M Arb. Enforcement Suit Filed In Time

By Caleb Symons (August 23, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Multinational infrastructure firm Webuild has urged a D.C. federal court to uphold its $54 million lawsuit against Argentina, which seeks to confirm a decade-old arbitral award, arguing that District of Columbia law gives debtors 12 years to enforce a monetary judgment. The Milan-based company, which arbitrators held in 2011 must be compensated for Argentinian interference in a water and sewage project near Buenos Aires, said Monday in its new filing that the country wrongly cites a three-year statute of limitations in trying to escape its confirmation suit. U.S. law actually requires awards issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment...

