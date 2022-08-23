Tourism Biz Says Balloon Atty's Withdrawal Bid Is Just Hot Air

By Chris Villani (August 23, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Chinese tourism business argued Monday that a defunct hot-air balloon maker is parachuting in new counsel to delay an upcoming trial in Massachusetts federal court over a $1.4 million foreign arbitration award. Jiajing (Beijing) Tourism Co. said the request to leave the litigation filed earlier this month by Sean Carnathan of O'Connor Carnathan and Mack LLC is the latest in a long line of stall tactics by AeroBalloon USA Inc. and ex-company President Douglas Hase, who are fighting enforcement of the award. Jiajing surmised in its filing that, should Carnathan's motion to withdraw be allowed, the next move for the...

