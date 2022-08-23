Robinhood's $20M Deal Over Data Breach Gets Initial OK

By Dorothy Atkins (August 23, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Tuesday preliminarily approved Robinhood Financial LLC's $20 million deal to settle a putative class action accusing the trading platform of failing to do enough to protect thousands of accounts from a data breach, noting that she received no objections and the deal seems fair. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen told the parties the deal appeared to be fair and reasonable, and there were no objections to it by class members. She said the settlement appears to treat class members equitably and the proposed $500,000 attorney fee award and expenses...

