Boeing Investors' Fraud Suit Limited To Ethiopian Air Reaction

By Lauraann Wood (August 23, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Shareholders looking to hold Boeing liable for securities fraud over alleged 737 Max 8 jet misrepresentations can base their claims on certain statements that followed Ethiopian Air Flight 302's crash in March 2019, but none earlier, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday. Boeing's shareholders have adequately pled that former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg misled investors regarding the jet's automated flight control system, called the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, and the anticipated timeline to get the craft back in the skies following the Ethiopian Air crash, U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. said. That's particularly true since Muilenburg allegedly knew now-former chief...

