Mineral Cos. Say Feds' Solution For Losses At Wall Too Costly

By Alyssa Aquino (August 24, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Mineral companies alleging the border wall interfered with their mining activities have hit back at the Biden administration's argument that they can still mine by changing drilling techniques, telling the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that doing so is too expensive and complicated. The administration had urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit seeking compensation for the alleged losses, but the companies — Midas Resources Inc. of Texas and Los Torritos LLC of Colorado — said the construction permanently stops them from mining the minerals directly beneath the wall and restricts their access to the minerals south of the border. Those...

