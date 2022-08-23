Ex-JetBlue Worker Cops To COVID Small Biz Loan Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (August 23, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A former JetBlue staffer on Tuesday admitted to conspiring to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related small business loans from the federal government, but he still faces separate accusations of taking over $1 million in kickbacks for steering aircraft contracts to favored vendors. Keily Nunez, 42, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy in a brief proceeding before U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn. Six of Nunez's co-conspirators previously admitted their guilt in connection with the pandemic fraud scheme, which collectively bilked taxpayers out of $1.5 million. Prosecutors say Nunez, his girlfriend Fanny Plasencia, his twin brother Keimi Nunez and four...

