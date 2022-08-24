LA County Owes Up To $75M For Bryant Crash Pics, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 23, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County's first responder agencies should pay up to $75 million because sheriff's deputies and firefighters inappropriately took and shared graphic photos of basketball star Kobe Bryant and others who died in a helicopter crash, lawyers for some victims' family members told a California federal jury during closing arguments Tuesday. Noting that Tuesday would have been the NBA All-Star's 44th birthday, an attorney for Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant argued that first responders violated her privacy rights by sharing gruesome photos of her family members' remains in a manner that "shocks the conscience times 1,000." An attorney for Christopher Chester, who...

