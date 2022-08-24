Amazon Says Imposter Exploits Ring TM In Tech Service Scam

By Gina Kim (August 24, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com claims a company purporting to offer tech support for Ring devices and Prime account activation infringed its trademark to scam victims out of hundreds of dollars each by selling them unneeded services, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court. In a 29-page complaint filed Tuesday, Seattle-based online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. and its subsidiaries accuse Pionera Inc. and its executive Manoj Goel of infringing the "Ring" marks in a scheme in which they pretend to be affiliated with the actual company to scam vulnerable customers, luring them through their websites and online ads that purport to offer genuine tech support...

