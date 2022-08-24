Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Alliant, Deutsche Bank

By Andrew McIntyre (August 24, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Silver Star Real Estate has purchased a Riverside, California, apartment complex for $204 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 3610 Banbury Drive, a 304-unit complex, and the seller is Blackstone Group, according to the report. Alliant Partners and ELK Development are in talks with a company to lease gym space at a project the companies are building in Tampa, Florida, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported Wednesday. The firms are building a mix of residential, retail and office space on North 17th and North 16th streets, and are in discussions with a would-be gym tenant, according to...

