T-Mobile Wants Suit Over $26B Sprint Merger Sent To NY

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 24, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile asked an Illinois federal judge to transfer a putative class suit challenging its $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp. to a New York federal court, where the companies beat a prior merger challenge. The telecommunications company insisted on Tuesday that the move would be both convenient and in the best "interest of justice" given New York U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's experience with antitrust litigations. Judge Marrero also sided with the companies in 2020, rejecting allegations from 14 Democratic attorneys general — led by enforcers from New York and California. In June, seven AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. subscribers sued...

