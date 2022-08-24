11th Circ. Sends Biz Owner FARC Ties To Jury In $318M Case

By Rosie Manins (August 24, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has decided a jury should consider whether a Venezuelan businessman and his companies are sufficiently linked to the Colombian guerrilla group FARC for their assets to help satisfy a $318 million judgment against the terrorist organization. In a 3-0 opinion published Tuesday, the appellate court reversed a Florida district court's orders directing the assets of Samark López Bello and his companies to be liquidated and or distributed to the plaintiffs who secured the judgment against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. Writing for the court, U.S. Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan said there is conflicting evidence as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS