9/11 Judge Says No Need To Rush On $3.5B In Afghan Funds

By Daniel Wilson (August 24, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge refused Wednesday to consider a bid by plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 attacks to attach $3.5 billion in Afghanistan central bank funds on an emergency basis, saying that money isn't in danger of disappearing. Those funds from Da Afghanistan Bank, blocked in the U.S. under a Biden administration order, will remain available to potentially satisfy judgments while the court addresses what to do with that money on its own schedule, according to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, who declined to address the attachment motion from the so-called Ashton plaintiffs as an emergency. "The DAB funds...

