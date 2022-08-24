HNA Group To Appeal $185M Park Ave. Skyscraper Award

By Rae Ann Varona (August 24, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- HNA Group said Wednesday it was appealing a ruling confirming a $185.4 million arbitral award for an investor of its Manhattan skyscraper it accused of purposely failing to find a replacement for Major League Baseball, a former anchor tenant. The appeal notice comes almost a month after U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl confirmed the multimillion-dollar award to 245 Park Member LLC, an affiliate of commercial office space giant SL Green Realty Corp., despite HNA's contentions that the arbitration process was fundamentally unfair because the arbitrator denied its request for discovery and an evidentiary hearing. "Notice is hereby given that respondent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS