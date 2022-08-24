Kobe Bryant Jury Awards Families $31M Over Crash Pics

By Craig Clough (August 24, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury awarded $31 million Wednesday to families of victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and others after finding that the Los Angeles County sheriff's department and fire department violated their constitutional privacy rights when first responders publicly disseminated graphic photos of the victims' remains. The jury returned the verdict on the 11th day of the trial and after four hours deliberating, awarding $16 million to Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and $15 million to Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the January 2020 crash. Vanessa Bryant, dressed in white, leaves a Los...

