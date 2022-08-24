Tribal Suit Against Mich. Judge, Casino Developers Tossed

By Caleb Symons (August 24, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Michigan dismissed a federal suit in which the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' gaming authority sought to block state-level proceedings against a pair of casino developers, saying Wednesday that judicial principles prohibit her from reversing a state court decision. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou means the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority must face the developers' $9 million state case involving a pair of long-planned but unbuilt casinos, which it tried unsuccessfully to escape last year under sovereign immunity rules. Judge Jarbou said Wednesday the gaming authority's federal suit — against Ingham County Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS