6 New ERISA Retirement Plan Suits To Watch

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 26, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Proposed class actions against employers, challenging the performance of a suite of BlackRock target date funds in huge company 401(k) plans, stand out from a healthy crop of Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuits filed this summer. Benefits attorneys representing employers say the pace of ERISA class actions alleging excessive fees or poorly performing investment selections in defined contribution plans hasn't let up in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's January decision in Hughes v. Northwestern. In that case, the high court declined to adopt a broader pleading standard for ERISA challenges involving 401(k)s and other defined contribution plans, leaving...

