How 10th Circ. Trustee Fee Ruling Will Affect Ch. 11 Appeals

By Shane Ramsey (August 25, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- On June 6, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling in Siegel v. Fitzgerald,[1] holding that the increase in fees payable to the Executive Office for United States Trustees in 2018 violated the uniformity aspect of the bankruptcy clause of the U.S. Constitution because it was not immediately applicable in the two states with bankruptcy administrators rather than U.S. trustees.[2] The Supreme Court, however, did not decide whether Chapter 11 debtors are entitled to refunds for overpayments of quarterly fees paid to the U.S. Trustee system. Instead, it remanded the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS