Ex-DOI Boss Zinke Lied During Casino Project Probe, IG Says

By Dorothy Atkins (August 24, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's watchdog issued a report Wednesday that found the department's former secretary Ryan Zinke lied about his interactions with casino lobbyists and government officials and his reasons for stalling action on a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a $300 million casino project in Connecticut. In a 44-page report, the department's inspector general, Mark Greenblatt, concluded that Zinke, who is a Republican nominee for a new House seat in western Montana, and the department's former chief of staff, Scott Hommel, violated their duty of candor, and intentionally misled investigator's about the DOI's "key decisions" related...

