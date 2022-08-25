Alex Jones Atty Pleads 5th At Sandy Hook Data Leak Hearing

By Christine DeRosa (August 25, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney facing possible disciplinary action after allegedly releasing confidential information, including medical records, about Sandy Hook families to unauthorized parties pled the Fifth on the stand Thursday in Connecticut state court. Norm Pattis of Pattis & Smith LLC, an attorney for right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, took the stand before Judge Barbara N. Bellis of the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Waterbury. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to each question asked by state Chief Disciplinary Counsel Brian B. Staines. Pattis is representing Jones and his company Free Speech Systems LLC in an upcoming damages trial...

